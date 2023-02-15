Police looking for suspects who used pickaxe to rob pawn shop in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police need help identifying two men who robbed a pawn shop earlier this month.
Police said two men, one wearing a mask and another armed with a pickaxe, robbed what appeared to be the Cash America Pawn on Griggs Road near Old Spanish Trail on Feb. 7 just after 4 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the men walking on Foster Street toward the pawn shop. When they entered, the masked man blocked the door of the shop while the man with the pickaxe smashed a display case. He then reached in and removed some jewelry before both men ran from the pawn shop. The pickaxe was left behind at the scene.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.
Information leading to charges or an arrest could be rewarded with a cash payment up to $5,000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you must contact Crime Stoppers directly by calling them or submitting a tip online through their website or mobile app.