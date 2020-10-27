Have you seen him? 'Scaredy Crook' accused of robbing Humble bank at gunpoint

Houston FBI are searching for an alleged bank robber they say left empty-handed after being spooked.

HOUSTON — Houston investigators are trying to catch a man accused of robbing a bank in Humble at gunpoint.

It happened at 12:22 p.m. Monday at the Veritas Bank in the 1100 block of Kingwood Drive.

Local FBI officials said the man pulled a pistol from his jack pocket and pointed it at the teller while demanding cash. Investigators said while the tellers were in the back, however, the robber became frightened and ran off empty-handed.

He’s been nicknamed the “scaredy crook.”

According to officials, witnesses described the robber as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and with a heavy build and scruffy goatee. They said he wore a white baseball cap, a gray and black jacket, black shorts, black shoes, black gloves and carried a semi-automatic pistol.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.