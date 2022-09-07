MPD: Man responsible for 'multiple shootings' in Memphis while on Facebook Live still on the loose

Memphis police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He's considered armed and dangerous.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are warning people in Memphis to be on the lookout for a man driving a grey Toyota SUV with Arkansas tag AEV-63K possibly driving east on Poplar Avenue, who is responsible for multiple shootings Wednesday while on Facebook Live.

MPD said the suspect is 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, and they do not have a specific location for him at this time, but he is considered armed and dangerous.

Memphis police said everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road should shelter in place and stay indoors.

Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors. pic.twitter.com/tgEhMveEGF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

One person is dead after they were shot on Evergreen Street and Poplar Avenue, according to an ABC24 crew on the scene. Police haven't said if this person was shot by the suspect.

The University of Memphis said there were shots fired a short while ago near Patterson and Southern but there's currently no threat at the University. However, Memphis police have asked that everyone stay off the streets until they arrest the suspect. All doors at the University have been locked for general safety. Officers are in the area and on patrol. All University phones and the LiveSafe app have apparently been overwhelmed by the volume of calls and reports.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority has suspended trolley and bus service.

Call 911 immediately if you have information as to his whereabouts.

AutoZone Park is on lockdown and players have been pulled from the field due to the situation. The game is stopped.