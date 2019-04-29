HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting outside the Kroger in the 3300 block of Montrose.

Someone inside a Yellow Cab was shot in the parking lot.

It’s not clear if the victim is the cab driver or a passenger, but there was a bullet hole in the driver's side window.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Police are questioning a man who fits the description of the suspect, according to KHOU Reporter Brett Buffington.

He denied he had anything to do with the shooting.

"If I already popped somebody, I'm not gonna come back to the area," the man said from the back of a police car.

He hasn't been charged.

Check back for more on this developing story.

