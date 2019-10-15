KATY, Texas — A Katy man was arrested after putting hidden cameras in a home he rented to two women, one of whom has a preschool-aged child, Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said.

Gregory Gene Walker, 64, was charged with three felony charges of invasive video recording and possession of lewd visual material depicting a child.

Heap said Walker hid cameras in the the Bear Creek home he was renting to two women, one of whom has a 4-year-old daughter.

“This is a disturbing case made even worse by a preschooler being one of the victims,” Heap said. “I’m just relieved that our deputies were able to get to the bottom of this, identifying the suspect and getting an arrest warrant for him.”

Walker turned himself in shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is currently out on bond while awaiting trial.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM