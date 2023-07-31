Police said the man was pushing an empty stroller across the street with a child and mother right behind him.

HOUSTON — A grandfather was in a hit-and-run crash while he was pushing a stroller in southwest Houston Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 10 p.m. on South Braeswood near Sapling Way.

Houston police said the man was pushing an empty stroller across the street with a child and mother right behind him. A white SUV then came racing down the street, hit the man, and just kept going.

That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.