SUGAR LAND, Texas – Investigators in the Sugar Land Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a Home Depot worker with a gun while stealing power tools from the business.

Police were called to the Home Deport shortly before noon on Monday where employees in the gardening area said the man exited the store with power tools he didn’t pay for.

He pointed a weapon at the cashier and told her to remain quiet before leaving in a black Dodge Durango that was already circling the parking lot, according to SLPD.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 140 pounds. Video surveillance shows he was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and light color blue jeans.

Police believe the same man committed a similar crime at another Home Depot in Houston four hours earlier.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

