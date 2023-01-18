Houston-area man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

Fola Alabi, who is also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering, federal prosecutors said.

Fola Alabi, who is also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island last week to conspiracy and money laundering, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, someone often posing as a general stationed overseas befriended women online, then gradually gained their trust by feigning romantic or personal interest.

The women, often in their 70s and 80s and widowed or divorced, were persuaded to send cash or checks to addresses and companies controlled by Alabi, who lived in Richmond.

The money was then deposited into bank accounts he also controlled, prosecutors said, before being quickly withdrawn or transferred.

Federal agents who searched Alabi's cellphone found photographs and videos of packages containing cash and checks he had received from some victims, prosecutors said.

The victims were from Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota, authorities said.

An Arizona woman lost $334,000, according to an affidavit filed in the case. She “felt shame, embarrassment, and guilt over being scammed” and did not have enough money for food or to pay bills as a result, according to the affidavit.

A Rhode Island woman sent a check for $60,000 and was going to send an additional $240,000, but her bank determined that she might be a victim of fraud, put a hold on her account and contacted local police, authorities said.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

How to spot a romance scam

The con artists typically use a fake identity and operate on dating and social media sites.

They often work quickly to build a relationship and even shower their unsuspecting victims with flowers and gifts to win their trust.

A lot of these con artists appear to live lavish lifestyles to help convince the victim that they are wealthy.

Some operate only online, while others wine and dine their victims in person.

Eventually, they all ask for money. They'll tug on the victim's heartstrings by concocting stories about medical emergencies, business deals, or unexpected bills.

Once they get the money, they vanish and begin hunting their next victim.

Romance scam red flags

Beware if someone seems too perfect

They quickly ask you to communicate directly

If they promise to meet in person but come up with excuses to avoid it. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

If they try to isolate you from friends and family

If they request explicit photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

If someone you meet online needs your bank account information to deposit money, don't fall for it.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of romance scams