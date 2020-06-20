Man pleads guilty to charges related to mercury spill in west Houston

Christopher Lee Melder, 19, was charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of a hazardous material for last year's mercury spill in west Houston.

HOUSTON — The man who was arrested in last year's mercury spill in west Houston has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Christopher Lee Melder, 19, was charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of a hazardous material for the mercury spill that happened in December 2019.

Melder was given a six-month sentence in state jail for the burglary of a building charge, and three years for the hazardous waste charge. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the DA's office.

Melder broke into a Houston lab where he stole 11 pounds of mercury and personal and business checks. He then spilled the mercury in three different locations near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Westview Drive -- a Walmart, a Sonic and a Shell.

Up to 60 people had to be processed for decontamination, including one pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.