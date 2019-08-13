HOUSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a robbery in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened Monday night in the 9400 block of Woodfair Drive. Police say one of the victims was at a gas station when another man stole his vehicle with the man's wife inside of it.

The man apparently jumped on the hood of his car to try to stop the suspect. That's when the suspect crashed into another driver, pinning the man between the two vehicles, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after officers applied a tourniquet, HPD said.

Another man and a woman were also hospitalized with lesser injuries. At this time, it's unclear who exactly those two people are.

We're working to learn if the other man was the suspect or if the suspect got away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM