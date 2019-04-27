HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police are looking for a 24-year-old man who they said ran over his father in the parking lot of a YMCA in northwest Harris County.

This happened at about 10:40 a.m. at Cypresswood Drive and Tomball Parkway.

Deputies said they two got into a physical altercation before the son got into a car and ran over his dad multiple times.

The son drove away. The car was found near the incident but he has yet to be located.

The dad was breathing when he was taken to the hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

