'We need your help' | Two suspects wanted in death of man found in NW Houston, HCSO says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was shot after two men approached him and a fight ensued.

HOUSTON — Two men are wanted after a fight ended in another's man death, according to deputies.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Jose Canales.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, two men in a silver SUV came up to Canales while he was cleaning up a parking lot in the 19500 block of Tomball Parkway. He tried to resist and started fighting with one of the men. One of the suspects then shot Canales and they both got away in the SUV.

His body was found by store employees that were leaving their night shift, the sheriff said.

"We need your help! This is awful," Gonzales tweeted. "Canales was simply working, minding this business, and he's murdered."

The sheriff is asking anyone with information call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

