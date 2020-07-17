x
Man charged with wife's murder after remains found in freezer at his workplace

Curtis Allen Holliday, 58, is accused of killing his 29-year-old wife Chi Thi Lien Le.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was charged with murder Tuesday after his wife’s remains were found in a freezer where he worked.

Curtis Allen Holliday, 58, is accused of killing his 29-year-old wife Chi Thi Lien Le.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Le had been missing since April 3 when family members were unable to contact her for several days.

Investigators interviewed Holliday who has been in the Harris County Jail since May 5, charged with violation of bond on a protective order and continuous violence against a family member.

Deputies searched Holliday’s place of business in the 5800 block of West Sam Houston Parkway North and found Le’s remains in a commercial freezer. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Holliday is being held in jail without bond.

