Police: Son stabs mother to death at Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man turned himself in after stabbing his mother to death on Thursday, according to Sugar Land police.

It happened at a house on Avana Glen Lane, which is near the intersection of W. Airport and Burney roads. Police said they were called around 2:30 p.m.

When investigators got there, they found out that the man, who's believed to be in his late 20s, stabbed his 55-year-old mother several times.

Police said the woman managed to get to a neighbor's home to call 911 but she was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Sugar Land officers set up a perimeter around the home and eventually made entry only to find that the man was not there.

They said he ended up turning himself in at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Sugar Land police said there's a record of multiple mental health calls at the home and they appear to be for the man accused of killing his mother. They both lived at the home and were the only ones home at the time of the stabbing, police said.