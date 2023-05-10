Man accused of shooting his 65-year-old mother to death at Porter home

Michael Scott Kuykendall was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

PORTER, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with his 65-year-old mother's death, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

What happened

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., deputies showed up at a home on Forest Sounds Lane in Porter. The home is just east of 59 at Northpark Drive.

When they got there, they said they found Carol Kuykendall dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the time of the discovery, deputies said they were questioning a person of interest.

On Wednesday, they announced that Carol's son, Michael Scott Kuykendall, was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail, authorities said. It's unclear what charges he's facing.