HPD: Gunman on the run after killing daughter's boyfriend during argument in SE Houston

Police say the suspected gunman killed his daughter's boyfriend after the couple got into a fight.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed during an argument with his girlfriend after he started to call her names, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home on Stassen Street, which is near Scott Street and Bellfort Avenue in southeast Houston.

According to police, three men returned to the home after a night out, when the girlfriend of one of the men showed up as well. When the couple started arguing, the man started name-calling his girlfriend. Her father then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

"The father was upset about the name-calling and shot our victim who is dead on the scene," HPD Lt. Willkens said. "We know possibly somewhere around nine shots were fired."

Two other men were hit in the shooting, but they're expected to be OK. Meanwhile, a search is underway for both the suspected gunman and his daughter after they left the scene.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).