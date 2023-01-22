Would-be burglar killed while breaking into home NW Houston, police say

Police said the neighbor heard a strange noise and went out to investigate before the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed while breaking into a home after being spotted by a neighbor, according to Houston police.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Saxon Dr. near Mangum Rd. in northwest Houston.

Police said a noise alerted the neighbor that something wasn't right. When he went out to investigate, he spotted a man breaking into his neighbor's empty home.

At some point, the man then lunged at the neighbor. Police said that's when the neighbor fired a gun, which shot and killed the man. The neighbor stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police as their investigation continues.