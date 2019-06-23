HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed and a woman is in critical condition after a possible armed robbery early Sunday morning in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the robbery happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Pinemont Drive.

Both victims were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman is in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.

Police say the suspect was in an argument with the victims and opened fire on them.

The suspect is described as a black man around 5'9" and 5'11", around 160-170 lbs. and he was wearing a white tank top at the time, police said.

It's unclear if the victims knew the suspect.

Details are limited. We are working to gather more information. Check back for updates.