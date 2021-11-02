Man killed when someone opened fire on pickup in Houston’s East End

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a passenger in a pickup truck was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night.

The killing happened before 10 p.m. during an altercation between two different groups, police said.

Someone opened fire on a driver and passenger in a pickup, and the passenger was struck by the gunfire.

The driver fled to a driveway in the 300 block of Bryan where police responded. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately released.