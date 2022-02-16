HPD: Man killed in hit-and-run in west Houston

Police were told by a witness that the driver was in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public for help after a man died in a deadly hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Harwin Drive and Boone Road.

Houston police said a male pedestrian was killed in the crash. His identity hasn't been released. He's believed to be a local in the area and visited a nearby store often.

A witness told police that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. There's no information on what the suspect looked like.

"If you can turn yourself in, explain what happened, that would be the right thing to do in this situation," Sgt. Griffiths with HPD Vehicular Crimes Unit said.

The department is asking anyone with any information to call HPD's non-emergency number at 713-884-3131 and ask for the Vehicular Crimes Unit.