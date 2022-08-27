Man dies after being struck on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say

One of the patrol vehicles used to block the freeway was also struck in a separate hit-and-run crash, according to deputies.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials.

The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway.

First responders arrived and found the man dead in the right lane. Several good Samaritans tried to stop and render aid, but the man was already deceased according to officials. It's not known how many vehicles struck the man, but at least one car had tire damage.

The victim was taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy. Deputies have not released his identity.