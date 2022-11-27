Man dies after being shot multiple times in the Heights, police say

Houston police said when they arrived, they found a man trying to revive his friend who was shot multiple times.

HOUSTON — A man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in The Heights, according to Houston police.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on East 11th 1/2 Street, which is near the East 11th Street and Studewood Street intersection.

When police arrived they found a man trying to revive his friend who was shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The friend also sustained a gunshot wound, but police said it was just a graze.

Investigators said they believe another car was in the area at the time, but aren't sure what led up to the shooting. They said two cars were parked in the area when the shooting happened before a white sedan took off.