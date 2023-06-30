Man who killed stepdaughter in 2021 crash while driving drunk gets sentenced

Zyra Longoria died at the hospital just days before her 7th birthday after she was thrown from the car her stepfather was driving.

HOUSTON — A man who killed his 6-year-old stepdaughter in a crash while driving drunk has been sentenced.

Paul Rodriguez, 32, will spend the next 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony murder. He's responsible for killing 6-year-old Zyra Longoria in 2021 in a crash on the Southwest Freeway.

Rodriguez was swerving in and out of traffic on the freeway with three children, including Zyra, in his car. He then slammed into an 18-wheeler, a red Mercedes-Benz, and a box truck, according to Houston police.

Court records showed Zyra was ejected from the car and hit head-first, which caused her to suffer a traumatic brain injury. She died the next day. The records also showed Rodriguez admitted to taking Norco pills and smoking weed before the crash.

“There is absolutely no excuse for driving drunk, especially with children in the car,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “An innocent little girl died because of the criminal conduct of this man and it was felony murder, plain and simple.”

Rodriguez had a criminal record that included possession of prescription drugs like muscle relaxers and marijuana. He took both on the day of the crash.

Police said witnesses of the crash saw the child and asked Rodriguez to check on her, but he refused and claimed Zyra was not his.