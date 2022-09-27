HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston

Police said the victim is a man in his late teens to early 20s.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side.

The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport.

When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as a fight when someone then opened fire.

Police believe the victim is a man in his late teens or early 20s. One person was detained at the scene, but they aren't sure if he's a suspect.

So far police haven't recovered a gun and don't know how the fight started.