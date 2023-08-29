HCSO: Deputies searching for driver after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Katy area

Officials said a man was thrown from his bicycle after being hit from behind by a vehicle.

KATY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man riding his bike in the Katy area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Juan Gutierrez was riding his bike southbound on S. Mason Road just after 11 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gutierrez was riding his bike as close to the curb as possible when he was hit by the driver of what authorities believe was a Ford pickup truck. The impact caused Gutierrez to be thrown from the bicycle.

According to officials, the driver of the truck failed to get over to safely pass Gutierrez. The driver also never stopped to render aid or call 911.