Juvenile struck by bullet when man, woman shoot each other, Pasadena police say

Police said the woman shot the man before he was able to get ahold of the gun and shoot her.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASADENA, Texas — A man was killed Wednesday during an argument with a woman at a Pasadena apartment complex, police say.

Authorities said the woman shot the man at the Victoria Village apartments before he was able to wrestle the gun away from her and shoot her.

In the midst of the shooting, a teen -- who was an innocent bystander -- was also shot.

The man, woman and teen were all taken to the hospital where the man died. The condition of the woman and teen is unknown.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the man and woman and have not said what the two were arguing about.