19-year-old shot, killed in SW Houston parking lot, police say

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the head before taking off.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that they said started as some kind of interaction in a parking lot.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Country Creek St. and Bissonnet, near a Chevron gas station.

Police said two men were walking through a parking lot when they were confronted by two other men. The group had some kind of interaction before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the head. He died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine if the interaction was a one-time thing or if the group has a history. Both suspects left the area in an unknown vehicle.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said the other man the victim was with also left the area but came back to the scene. He's been detained at this time.