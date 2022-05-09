Man shot, killed outside convenience store in north Houston, police say

Police said the two men got into an altercation outside before the gunman opened fire and left the scene riding a bike.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store near Independence Heights.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street about a block away from Booker T. Washington High School.

Police were called out to the store and discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows two men getting into an altercation outside of the convenience store before the shooting. At some point, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim before he left the scene on a bicycle.