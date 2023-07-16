HCSO: Man found unresponsive outside of home in east Harris County has died

Investigators with the sheriff's office said the man was found on the ground after leaving a party in the neighborhood.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being found unresponsive outside of a home in east Harris County, according to investigators with the sheriff's office.

Deputies said that the man was found outside of a home on Victoria Street with apparent gunshot wounds just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators learned the man was leaving a party in the neighborhood near Beltway 8 when residents heard gunshots. They said the man frequents the area, but that they don't think he lives around there.

"He was visiting a house here in the neighborhood at a party earlier, and at some point, he left," HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller said. "Shortly after leaving, people in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots...they found that same male lying on the ground."

Miller said they have no suspect or vehicle information connected to the shooting. Investigators are hoping to find surveillance footage from nearby residents to determine what happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.