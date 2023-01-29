HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

Police said they were searching for a man who was acting suspiciously outside of the apartment before he ran away.

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight.

Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.

"The door was unlocked and they opened the door to do a welfare check," HPD Lt. Izaguirre said. "They observed an adult male in his 20s deceased on the floor."