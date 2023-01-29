HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight.
Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
"The door was unlocked and they opened the door to do a welfare check," HPD Lt. Izaguirre said. "They observed an adult male in his 20s deceased on the floor."
Police said drugs and guns were found inside the apartment and that they're unsure if the man who was found dead was leasing it. Homicide is now investigating.