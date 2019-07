HOUSTON — A man was killed in a shooting in west Houston Saturday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., HPD officers responded to a report of a man shot and killed in the 3100 block of South Dairy Ashford.

The man was found dead at the scene.

Officers have not released information on suspects or a motive. Details are very limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.