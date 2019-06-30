HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed outside a gas station in south Houston and police are looking for the two suspects involved.

Around 2 a.m., Houston police officers found the victim dead in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at Cullen Boulevard and Yellowstone Boulevard.

HPD said the man died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told officers they saw two men running from the scene wearing white jackets and ghosts masks.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Detectives have not given any other description for the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A detective on the scene early Sunday morning.

KHOU