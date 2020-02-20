HOUSTON — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Wednesday night in north Houston.

Officials said the victim was walking on Rittenhouse Street crossing Airline Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a speeding truck.

Police said two vehicles were speeding northbound on Airline and they may have been street racing. Neither the truck that struck the victim nor the other speeding vehicle stayed a the scene, police said.

According to police, the man's body came to rest under another car that was stopped at a traffic light waiting to make a turn.

Police said that driver remained at the scene.

