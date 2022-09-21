HPD: One dead, another injured after gunmen open fire during home invasion

Police said the gunmen ransacked the place but it is unclear if they took anything before running away.

HOUSTON — Two men burst into an apartment and started shooting, killing one man and injuring another early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment on Redford Street near Edgebrook just off the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said the two gunmen with pistols burst into the apartment and shot up the place. One man was shot multiple times in the torso and died at the scene. Another man was shot in the leg and was rushed to the hospital.

"I just heard about 5 or 6 rapid loud pops,” Laura Smith, a neighbor, said.

Police said after the gunmen opened fire on the men, they ransacked the place, but it is unclear if they took anything before running away. There were others inside the apartment during the home invasion, but they were not injured.

Hours earlier, there was another shooting in front of the apartment. Police said a man was shot walking along the sidewalk at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Right now, investigators are not sure if the two shootings are connected and if it involves the same gunmen.

“It's very sad, both in the same area. One happened yesterday afternoon, the other one not in 12 hours later,” Smith said. “I don't know what's going on, but something needs to change for citizens' safety."

As far as the home invasion goes, police said they did find a lot of drugs inside of the apartment during their investigation. They are not searching for surveillance video of the incident.

At this time, they have not released a detailed description of the two gunmen.