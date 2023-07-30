HPD: Gunman on the run after argument turns deadly at pub near Meyerland

An argument continued outside of the pub's front door when a man pulled out a gun and shot three customers.

HOUSTON — A gunman is on the run after a man was shot and killed during a disturbance at a pub near Meyerland.

Houston police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Hunter's Pub on South Post Oak near Willowbend.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said it all started as an argument inside the pub between two men. The argument continued outside of the bar's front door when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest. The gunman fired two more times, injuring two others, before taking off.

The 35-year-old man who was shot in the chest died at the scene, while the other two customers who were shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police said they've identified the gunman and hope to capture him soon.

"We do know the suspect," Izaguirre said. "We do know who he is and what kind of vehicle he's driving."

The shooting remains under investigation.

