HPD: Man found dead after being hit by vehicle near Museum District

Investigators said the man may have died after being run over.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Museum District.

Police responded to the scene late Friday night on Palm Street at the Fannin Street intersection.

According to HPD Lt. Rosemon, police initially received a call from a driver about a man lying on the ground who may have been shot. While police haven't ruled that out, further investigation helped them determine that the man was run over.

"Once the medical examiner gets here, and they're able to move the body, we can determine that for sure," Rosemon said. "We can look at it pretty closely and determine a vehicle may have been involved in this scene."

An investigation into the man's death is underway.