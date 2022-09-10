Man hit, killed while pushing shopping cart across FM 529, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross the road in west Harris County, according to deputies.
It happened just before 11 p.m. on FM 529 between Highway 6 and Queenston Boulevard.
Deputies said the man was crossing FM 529 with a shopping cart full of personal items when a woman driving a silver SUV hit the man before driving off. Investigators said a man driving a red car was also involved in the crash and hit the victim's shopping cart. He remained at the scene.
Investigators said the woman drove down to a nearby parking lot and called a family member who brought her back to the scene of the crash. She was detained and could face felony charges, according to Sgt. Bondurant.
Both drivers did not show signs of intoxication, according to deputies. An investigation is ongoing.