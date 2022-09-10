Man hit, killed while pushing shopping cart across FM 529, deputies say

Investigators said the victim was hit by a driver while crossing FM 529, when a second driver then hit the victim's shopping cart.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross the road in west Harris County, according to deputies.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on FM 529 between Highway 6 and Queenston Boulevard.

Deputies said the man was crossing FM 529 with a shopping cart full of personal items when a woman driving a silver SUV hit the man before driving off. Investigators said a man driving a red car was also involved in the crash and hit the victim's shopping cart. He remained at the scene.

Investigators said the woman drove down to a nearby parking lot and called a family member who brought her back to the scene of the crash. She was detained and could face felony charges, according to Sgt. Bondurant.