Man shot, killed after walking out of gentlemen's club in north Houston

The man was shot after getting into an argument with a group of men outside the club. No one is in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death overnight Friday outside of a gentlemen's club in north Houston.

There is no one in custody at this time, but police believe the suspects got away in a red, older model Chevy suburban.

This happened at about 2:42 a.m. at the Diosa Cabaret gentlemen's club at 1050 W Rankin Road.

Houston police said two brothers walked out of the club and as they were headed to their car they were approached by a group of men. The brothers started arguing with the group of men and at some point, someone from the group allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one of the brothers multiple times.

North Belt officers are on a shooting at 1000 W Rankin Rd. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

The brother who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The gunman got away and has yet to be caught.