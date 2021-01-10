Man shot, killed after walking out of gentlemen's club in north Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death overnight Friday outside of a gentlemen's club in north Houston.
There is no one in custody at this time, but police believe the suspects got away in a red, older model Chevy suburban.
This happened at about 2:42 a.m. at the Diosa Cabaret gentlemen's club at 1050 W Rankin Road.
Houston police said two brothers walked out of the club and as they were headed to their car they were approached by a group of men. The brothers started arguing with the group of men and at some point, someone from the group allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one of the brothers multiple times.
The brother who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
The gunman got away and has yet to be caught.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on this shooting or the suspects involved, to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.