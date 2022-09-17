1 killed, another stabbed during botched robbery at illegal game room, deputies say

Investigators said the 19-year-old manager of the game room shot and killed the suspect after being stabbed twice.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed during a botched robbery of an illegal game room in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Dell Dale Street near the East Freeway.

Deputies responded to the shooting and found a man dead at the scene along with a 19-year-old manager of the game room who was stabbed at least twice. The manager was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

According to HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall, it all started when the man who was shot and killed attempted to rob the game room. The robbery suspect stabbed the manager twice before the manager grabbed a gun and killed the suspect.

It's the second incident involving a game room in two days after another game room in north Harris County was raided Friday morning.

"The underground or undocumented game rooms have been around for years," Beall said. "We've had security guards killed at them...business invasion robberies. Things have been kinda slow, at least on our end...the last couple years."