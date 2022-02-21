x
Man killed in fight at north Harris County home, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two men got in a fight. He said one was killed and the other left the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed Monday in a fight in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident just before 9 p.m. and said two men got into a fight at a house in the 20800 block of Burnt Amber Lane

According to Gonzalez, one of the men died after suffering "significant head trauma."

The other man involved in the fight left the scene, according to Gonzalez.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

