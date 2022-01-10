Man dies after being shot in stomach during argument in Fifth Ward, police say

Investigators said there's evidence of a possible shootout that left a bystander dead and another man injured.

HOUSTON — A man has died after being shot in the stomach during a possible shootout in Fifth Ward, according to Houston Police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Farmer Street near the East Freeway.

As emergency crews arrived, they were alerted to a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the victim appears to be a bystander after two people got into an argument in the area. HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said there was evidence at the scene of a possible shootout.

Another man involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and police said he is stable.