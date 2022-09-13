Man dies after being shot multiple times during drive-by in SW Houston, police say

Police said the man died after he was shot at least five times, mostly in the upper body.

HOUSTON — A man who was shot multiple times in a drive-by has died, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Braeburn Glen Boulevard near the BraeBurn Country Club.

Police found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died.

"From my understanding, the victim suffered at least five gunshot wounds, mostly to the upper body and a few to the legs," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Witnesses told police they saw a newer model white Jeep Renegade speed from the scene, but no suspects have been identified.

Residents of the complex also told police that there's a group of men that usually stand by a tree where the shooting took place.