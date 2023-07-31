HCSO: Man dies after being shot in face during confrontation in Humble

Deputies said the shooter is cooperating with their investigation into the possible road rage incident.

HUMBLE, Texas — A deadly shooting will be presented to a grand jury after a man was killed in Humble.

The shooting happened during a confrontation on Pablo Lane and Viscaro Lane just before 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Javier Alvarado, 22, confronted a group of people in a car about their driving in the neighborhood.

During the confrontation, deputies said Alvarado got out of his car and pointed a gun at the group. Someone in the group pulled out their own gun and shot Alvarado in the face before taking off. Alvarado was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, the shooter later called the sheriff's office to report the incident. Witnesses and the scene confirmed the shooter's story to investigators, who declined to press charges at this time. Alvarado's gun was also recovered at the scene.

Deputies said the shooter is cooperating with their investigation as they await to see if any charges will be filed.