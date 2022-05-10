Man killed, 2 others injured after clothing store shooting in SW Houston, police say

Investigators said the clothing store appeared to have some illegal activity going on inside.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a business that left one person dead and two others hurt in southwest Houston.

It happened at Demond Diablo Clothing Store along with Southwest Freeway and West Bellfort Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Homicide investigators said officers conducting a traffic stop were flagged down by someone as the shooting was going on. They discovered a man who was shot and killed, as well as two others who were injured. One of the injured victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other one is currently stable.

Police said they have two possible suspects, but no one is in custody at this time. They said the shooting happened in the parking lot as well as inside the store.

The store also appears to be a front as investigators said they discovered possible illegal activity going on inside.

There is surveillance footage from the parking lot and surrounding businesses that investigators are using, but said most of the incident happened inside the store.