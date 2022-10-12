Innocent man killed by stray bullet in north Harris County, deputies say

Several other apartments were hit in the shooting, which led investigators to believe the man wasn't targeted.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An innocent man was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed in north Harris County, according to deputies.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Aldine Mail Route Road near John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, gunfire erupted at an apartment complex, which led to a stray bullet hitting and killing the man. Several other apartments were hit in the shooting, but thankfully no one else was hurt.

Investigators said the victim had nothing to do with what happened outside, but they're unsure what prompted the shooting.

"We believe that it was just a case of bad luck on his part that he was struck by this round that came through the wall," HCSO Sgt. Brown said.