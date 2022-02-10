Man shot and killed outside bus stop in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near a METRO bus stop in west Houston, according to police.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday when we're told two men got into an argument at a bus stop near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.
One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other before leaving the scene. We're told the victim later died at the hospital.
An investigation into the shooting is underway and so far there's no word on any arrests.