Man shot and killed outside bus stop in west Houston, police say

Police said two men were arguing at the bus stop when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near a METRO bus stop in west Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday when we're told two men got into an argument at a bus stop near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Fondren Road.

One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other before leaving the scene. We're told the victim later died at the hospital.