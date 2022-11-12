HPD: Man shot in head, killed in apartment complex parking lot in SW Houston

Investigators said a group of men were drinking alcohol in the parking lot when an argument broke out.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed while hanging out in an apartment complex parking lot in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Braeburn Glen Boulevard which is near Bissonnet Street and South Gessner Road intersection.

Police said a group of men were drinking in the parking lot of the Falls of Braeburn Apartments. Eventually, an argument broke out, which led to someone pulling out a gun and opening fire.

The victim was hit multiple times during the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.

"He had one to the head and I believe one also to the chest," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Police said they don't know if the victim was drinking alcohol with the group in the parking lot, but that they did find alcohol at the scene. Witnesses told police they heard about four or five gunshots, but are unsure how many people were actually in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.