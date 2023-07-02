HCSO: Man killed in possible botched robbery at apartment in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death after investigators said he and his girlfriend attempted to rob another man in north Harris County.
It happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. at La Esencia Apartments on North Vista Drive near I-45.
Investigators said the man and his girlfriend tried to rob a man but he got away. The man being robbed then got a gun from his truck and killed the man after being confronted a second time. He was pronounced dead at the scene in a breezeway of the apartment complex.
Deputies said the girlfriend and the alleged shooter were taken in for questioning.