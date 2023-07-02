x
Crime

HCSO: Man killed in possible botched robbery at apartment in north Harris County

Investigators said the man and his girlfriend attempted to rob another man prior to the deadly shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death after investigators said he and his girlfriend attempted to rob another man in north Harris County.

It happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. at La Esencia Apartments on North Vista Drive near I-45.

Investigators said the man and his girlfriend tried to rob a man but he got away. The man being robbed then got a gun from his truck and killed the man after being confronted a second time. He was pronounced dead at the scene in a breezeway of the apartment complex.

Deputies said the girlfriend and the alleged shooter were taken in for questioning.

