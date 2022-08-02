Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-22-8477.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless.

This happened on June 15 at about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at the intersection of Tierwester Street and Meriburr Lane.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.

Investigators said Lewis was at a co-worker's apartment cooking food for the homeless when an unknown suspect shot him from the parking lot when he was returning back to the apartment after throwing away trash.

Police found Lewis dead in the entryway to an apartment.

The motive for the shooting and a suspect description is unknown.

Investigators believe residents of the apartment complex may know something that can help them identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.