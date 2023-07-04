HPD: Man dies after being shot to death following crash in southwest Houston

Police said the man hit another driver before he was shot to death.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating surveillance footage after a man was shot and killed following a car accident in southwest Houston.

It happened just after midnight outside a Chevron gas station on Hiram Clarke Road near Highway 90.

According to police, the video shows the driver of a Lexus leave the gas station before he's hit by another man in a Toyota. The driver of the Lexus got out of the car and shot the other man multiple times, including in the face, before driving off.

"The male in the Lexus appears to have gotten out and discharged his firearm through the windshield," HPD Lt. Izaguirre said.